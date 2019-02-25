SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Numerous schools are closed or delayed today due to winter weather.
Filed Under:Huskies, St. Cloud, St. Cloud State University


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Cloud State University hockey team got stranded in southwestern Minnesota amid the weekend’s blizzard conditions.

On the way home from Omaha, where the Huskies won the Penrose Cup, the team’s bus got stuck Sunday on the snow-clogged roads of Watonwan County.

Before being rescued by sheriff’s deputies, the team attempted to clear the road of snow with their hockey sticks. It didn’t work.

The sheriff’s deputies took the team to the county jail, where the athletes found shelter and a hot meal.

The team returned to the bus when conditions improved later Sunday and made it to St. Cloud shortly before midnight.

