MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fire that caused severe damage to a popular northeast Minneapolis restaurant’s attic and roof was determined to be accidental.

According to Minneapolis fire officials, fire crews were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to a fire at the Young Joni Restaurant, located at 165 13th Avenue Northeast.

Upon arrival, fire crews found fire in the attic area, which extended to the roof. The response was upgraded to a two-alarm fire for additional manpower.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is accidental, and that the fire is reported to have started in the pizza brick oven chimney piping assembly.

No injuries or victims were reported.

