MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds of people opposed to requirements for childhood vaccines rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday.

They were there to voice their opposition to a measure that would make it harder for parents not to vaccinate their kids.

A proposed Minnesota Senate bill would remove language in state law that allows parents to “conscientiously” object to the shots.

“We believe that parents should be able to make their own choice. They should be having this conversation with their doctor,” said Alicia Leiviska, of Health Choice Minnesota.

Those at the rally dispute the position by the medical and scientific community that vaccines are safe.

They also argue against the idea that vaccines protect not only individuals but society as a whole from potentially life-threatening diseases.