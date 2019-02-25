



– All of the snow is causing some major parking headaches in the Twin Cities. In the biggest city in the state, things are about to get more complicated.

We are on the tail end of a snow emergency in Minneapolis, meaning special parking rules are in effect. The snow emergencies have been happening off and on the past few weeks but on Wednesday morning, the regulations are getting even stricter in Minneapolis and they’ll stay that way for more than a month.

It’s about 50 degrees warmer in Atlanta than Minneapolis. That’s where Spark, a traveling guitarist, moved here from and it’s not just the temperature that has him adjusting.

“If you drive, it sucks but they have to do it,” Spark said.

And they do. City workers must manage the mounting Minneapolis snow. They’ve been issuing snow emergencies so emergency vehicles can safely navigate streets, but now they’re taking extreme measures.

That’s right, starting Wednesday, winter parking restrictions are in effect until April 1. That means no parking on the even side of the road at all on non-emergency routes.

You can still park on odd sides of those roads and on both sides of snow emergency routes.

Grand Avenue South will have extra restrictions, and so will Bryant from Lake to 50th where the St. Genevieve restaurant sits.

If there is a snow emergency like there is Monday night in addition to the new restrictions, things will change again, so always be on the lookout for signs posted on these roads.

It will be important for the next month to constantly check the city’s website, call 311 and watch WCCO.

The details on upcoming restrictions can be found on the city’s website.