MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular northeast Minneapolis restaurant could open to the public as early as this week following a Sunday night fire.

“The good news is that no one was hurt and the damage relatively minimal,” Young Joni restaurant said in a Monday night Instagram post. “We spent the day cleaning and working with city officials to assess the damage and due to the hard work, calm and diligence of our team, we may be open to the public as early as this week!”

According to Minneapolis fire officials, fire crews were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to a fire at the Young Joni Restaurant, located at 165 13th Avenue Northeast.

Upon arrival, fire crews found fire in the attic area, which extended to the roof. The response was upgraded to a two-alarm fire for additional manpower.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is accidental, and that the fire is reported to have started in the pizza brick oven chimney piping assembly.

No injuries or victims were reported.