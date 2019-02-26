MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The state’s largest school district is adding another school day to the calendar following this winter’s repeated closures due to snow and extreme cold.

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board approved Monday a recommendation to add March 7 as makeup day, as six school days have already been cancelled this school year due to extreme weather.

March 7, a Wednesday, was initially scheduled to be staff planning day ahead of the district’s spring break.

Officials say it was important to add the makeup day so that secondary students could meet state requirements for instruction hours.

The additional day is being added to the end of the district’s current trimester.