MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Red Lake Indian Reservation resident Jeremiah Kingbird faces murder charges, accused of beating his wife after a night of drinking, and leaving her face down in a Bemidji snow bank for hours.

The United States Attorney’s offices says Kingbird, 38, is charged with first- and second-degree murder for the deadly assault that happened on January 6.

A woman called 911 to report that a man came up to her house to say he had just found his wife — who has not been identified — in the snow on Old Ponemah Road. Officers arrived to find her barely breathing, and suffering from severe injuries. She was later pronounced dead at Red Lake HIS Hospital.

The criminal complaint says officers saw blood on the front passenger window of Kingbird’s vehicle. Kingbird later confessed to investigators that he beat her while intoxicated, threw her into the snow and drove off.

Red Lake Tribal Police and the FBI assisted in the investigation.