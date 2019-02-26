



The snow pileups are so bad in Minneapolis that the city is implementing a set of sweeping parking restrictions they haven’t issued since 2014.

Starting Wednesday and extending through April 1, there will no parking at all on the even side of non-emergency streets.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, city officials said they have no choice but to impose restrictions because emergency vehicles have not been able to get through narrow streets.

Minneapolis’ record amount of snow coupled with freezing temperatures has left giant piles of snow with little to no melt. Adding to that, city officials point out the extended forecast shows no sign of a thaw anytime soon.

One woman in south Minneapolis says it will be a big inconvenience because she does park on the street.

“I see both sides. I get that the roads are really narrow, but it will also make parking around here a lot harder,” she said.

You will still be able to park on both sides of snow emergency route streets.

Adding to the confusion, there is a regular snow emergency in effect Tuesday in Minneapolis until 8 p.m., with no parking on the odd side of the street.

The new regulations barring parking on the even side of the street goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information, visit the city’s website.