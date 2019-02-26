  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Tuesday was the Muslim Day at the Minnesota state capitol.

There was a rally in the capitol rotunda Tuesday morning before Muslim Minnesotans met with state lawmakers.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is a Muslim, spoke at the event.

“I don’t want you to come here and only talk to these legislators about Muslim stuff,” he said, “talk to them about just good old Minnesota stuff, because Muslims need to drink clean water. We need to have environmental laws enforced…We’re here to talk about everything.”

Ellison, who was the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Congress when he represented Minnesota’s 5th District, co-founded Muslim Day at the capitol. Now his former district is represented by another Muslim, Rep. Ilhan Omar, herself one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

Tuesday marked the fifteenth time Muslim Day has been celebrated at Minnesota’s capitol.

