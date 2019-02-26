  • WCCO 4On Air

Faribault, Northfield


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Blizzard conditions last Sunday hid a snowmobile accident that killed Northfield firefighter Chad Van Zuilen.

The Rice County Sheriff’s office says Van Zuilen’s sled ended up on top of him after flipping. Rescuers found him after spotting the ski of his snowmobile, the only part visible.

Chad Van Zuilen (credit: CBS)

“The ER waiting room was just full of firefighters and law enforcement … just hoping that they were going to be able to save him,” said Sheriff Troy Dunn. “And when they came out and said, ‘No,’ it’s just being there for one another, hugging one another, and very sad. And you feel for the family, and he’s got kids that are still in school.”

Van Zuilen was 37 years old.

