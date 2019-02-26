February is American Heart Month and The Oceanaire Seafood Room is spicing up your dinner routine with flavorful, heart healthy recipes certain to satisfy your taste buds and compliment your waistline.

Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops

Grilled Pineapple Salsa and Whipped Avocado

For the Scallops:

Ingredients:

4 each fresh dry pack U10 size Scallops

1 Tbsp Sunflower Oil or Extra Light Olive Oil

Himalayan Pink Salt, ground, for seasoning

1. Heat a medium size non-stick skillet on medium to high heat.

2. Place oil in the pan and allow to heat.

3. Gently place seasoned scallops in the pan, be careful for splattering. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes and then flip the scallops.

4. Cook for an additional 2 minutes and turn off the heat to the skillet. Allow to rest in pan for 2 minutes and remove.

For the Grilled Pineapple Salsa:

Ingredients:

2 round 1 inch thick slices of ripened Pineapple

1 Tbsp of small diced Red Onion

1 Tbsp of small diced Red Pepper

1 Tbsp of small diced Green Pepper

2 tsp of small diced Jalapeno Pepper

1 tsp of chopped Cilantro

1 Tbsp of Rice Wine Vinegar

Himalayan Pink Salt, ground, for seasoning

Black Pepper, ground, for seasoning

1. On a heated grill, place the pineapple down and cook for 2 minutes, flip and cook for an additional two minutes.

2. Once cooled, chop pineapple, including the core, into small dices.

3. Combine all ingredients and allow to marinade for at least 1 hour before serving.

For the Whipped Avocado:

Ingredients:

¼ cup of Greek Yogurt

2 ripe Avocados

Juice of half of one lime

Himalayan Pink Salt, ground, for seasoning

1. Peel avocados and combine them with all ingredients in a bowl or kitchen aid.

2. Using a whisk attachment, whip the ingredients together until well combined and smooth.

Make the dish!

Place the seared scallops in the center of the plate. Use about ½ cup of the pineapple salsa and place on the plate next to the scallops. Dollop about ¼ cup of whipped avocado on both sides of the plate. Garnish with fresh cilantro sprigs.