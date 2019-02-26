  • WCCO 4On Air

(CBSNewYork/CBS Local)A new report from the public advocacy group U.S. PIRG says non-lethal traces of a controversial weed killer have been found in beer and wine.

WEB EXTRA: Read the full report

U.S. PIRG says the herbicide glyphosate – the main active ingredient in Roundup – has been detected in five wines and 14 popular beers, including:

  • Coors Light
  • Tsingtao Beer
  • Miller Lite
  • Budweiser
  • Corona Extra
  • Heineken
  • Guinness Draught
  • Stella Artois
  • Stella Artois Cidre
  • Ace Perry Hard Cider
  • New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale
  • Sam Adams New England IPA
  • Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
  • Samuel Smith’s Organic Lager

As for wine, glyphosate has been found in:

  • Sutter Home Merlot
  • Beringer Estates Moscato
  • Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Inkarri Estates Malbec: Certified Organic
  • Frey Organic Natural White Blend

Trade groups for the beer and wine industry question the numbers, but say the levels were still well below those that are considered remotely hazardous.