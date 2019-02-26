  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Montana, Snowmobiliing, Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Search and rescue members successfully retrieved two groups of snowmobilers that became lost or stuck in southwest Montana.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says that it received a call Sunday afternoon from a group of snowmobilers from Minnesota who became lost in near-whiteout conditions north of West Yellowstone.

The Billings Gazette reports that while making their way to that group, the search and rescue members came across another group of stuck snowmobilers.

No one was injured, and everyone was safely rescued.

