



Community Relations Internship Summer 2019

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This Community Relations Internship is designed to provide experience for students pursuing Public Relations careers in relation to television broadcasting. Interns have the opportunity to shadow and assist our staff to learn more about how the Community Relations Department contributes to the television station’s community engagement initiatives.

This internship for summer 2019 is available in the Community Relations department only. CBS Television Stations will sponsor paid college internships for upper level students actively enrolled in an accredited educational institution.

Key Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

– Work alongside the Community Relations team on the creation, planning and execution of station events.

– Assist with community partnerships and promotions.

– Coordinate and conduct station tours.

– Distribute daily press clippings.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• All interns must be college students, and must be a Junior, Senior or Graduate student enrolled in an accredited institution and majoring in an Art specific degree. CBS will require verification.

• Interns must arrange the internship through the education institution on a for-credit basis.

• Interns must be available for a pre-determined minimum of hours per week that will be determined by the requirements of their individual educational institution.

CBS will require verification.

PREFFERED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Intern candidates should express interest in career fields of community relations, public relations and/or event coordinating.

• Availability during the Minnesota State Fair is required. The State Fair dates include Thursday, August 22nd through Monday, September 2nd.

• Some evening and weekend availability.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Application Deadline – 5:00 P.M. CST, Friday, March 29th, 2019.

Please note – Any application received after the deadline may not be considered.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.