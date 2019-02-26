  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Domestic Disturbance Call, Douglas County, Miltona, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Douglas County say a suspect is dead after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday morning.

According to the county sheriff’s office, two deputies responded at 5:15 a.m. to a domestic disturbance in the city of Miltona.

At one point, a deputy discharged his firearm. The suspect is dead.

The deputies were not injured and will be placed on standard administrative leave.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Minnesota BCA investigate the shooting.

The deceased suspect’s identity and autopsy results will be released at a later time by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

