ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to roll out his first capital spending proposal, a $1.27 billion public construction borrowing bill.

Walz makes the announcement Tuesday at the Fort Snelling Upper Post veterans housing community. His budget, higher education, transportation, housing and corrections commissioners will be there, plus his Metropolitan Council chair.

Walz revealed some broad outlines last week when he released his first budget. He said the package would include $330 million for transportation and mass transit, $300 million for higher education split between the Minnesota State and University of Minnesota systems, $150 million for housing and $38.8 million for the prison system.

Republican leaders have already said $1.27 billion is too much. Walz needs some GOP support because bonding bills require a three-fifths majority, and Republicans control the Senate.

