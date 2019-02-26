  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deer, Local TV, Wisconsin


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deer in Wisconsin is recovering Tuesday night after a woman rescued it from her frozen front yard.

Penny Price lives outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin. She says the fawn collapsed outside her window. Price brought the animal inside and covered it in warm blankets.

(credit: Penny Price)

“I’ve been giving him some apple sauce. It’s all natural strawberries and apples,” Price said in a Facebook video.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources eventually came to pick up the deer and took it to a rehab center. They told her the fawn was likely kicked out by its mother, which is common. They also said that young bucks are least likely to survive winter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.