



— A deer in Wisconsin is recovering Tuesday night after a woman rescued it from her frozen front yard.

Penny Price lives outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin. She says the fawn collapsed outside her window. Price brought the animal inside and covered it in warm blankets.

“I’ve been giving him some apple sauce. It’s all natural strawberries and apples,” Price said in a Facebook video.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources eventually came to pick up the deer and took it to a rehab center. They told her the fawn was likely kicked out by its mother, which is common. They also said that young bucks are least likely to survive winter.