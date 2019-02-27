



Be careful where you park in Minneapolis on Wednesday as the city’s winter parking restrictions take effect.

Starting at 8 a.m., parking will only be allowed on the odd side of non-snow emergency routes. In other words, do not park on the even sides of residential Minneapolis streets.

Those who break the winter parking restrictions are subject to being ticketed and towed.

City officials say the parking restrictions are needed as emergency vehicles cannot squeeze through residential streets, which are currently clogged by massive mounds of snow in the wake this month’s record snowfall.

The restrictions are slated to be in place until April 1, or until road conditions improve significantly and officials lift the emergency rules.

Note: The winter parking restrictions are also subject to change if a snow emergency is declared and crews need to plow both sides of residential streets.

