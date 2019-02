— A mission to save dozens of pets from being put down turned into memorable journey thanks to the blizzard conditions last weekend.

Two volunteers with Underdog Rescue, based in St. Louis Park, went down to Houston, Texas to save 26 dogs and a cat from being put down last week.

On the way back, they were forced to stop in Ames, Iowa because of the blizzard-like weather over the weekend, leaving them nowhere to sleep but the van they were traveling in.

Tuesday afternoon outside Underdog Rescue, one of the rescued dogs was shy and shivering in the Minnesota cold. Being from Texas, the animal will likely need some time to adjust to the weather, but at least she has the opportunity.

“Some of them were hours from being euthanized,” said volunteer Jennifer Sahler.

She and Morgan Harding volunteered last week to drive down south to save more than two dozen dogs and a cat from kill shelters.

“We get them and place them in foster homes and get them all healthy and adopt them out,” said executive director Shannon McKenzie.

But Sunday’s blizzard conditions shutdown Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota, and their trip home. Harding and Sahler were not expecting to stay anywhere overnight. They were low on supplies and didn’t have anywhere to take the animals, so they cranked the heat and slept together in the van.

“That night it got to like negative 15 [degrees],” said Harding. “We ended up covering all the dogs with all of our blankets.”

Their luck changed the next day. Although the major highways remained closed, the Petco pet store in Ames took in all dogs. They were groomed, fed and had their kennels cleaned for free.

Another animal rescue based in the area connected the group with Iowa Home Consulting, a home remodeling company that offered up its warehouse as a warm place to stay for the pets and their human companions. Workers also gave the dogs walks and played with them.

“They normally keep their shop at 50 degrees and they cranked it up to 80,” said Harding. “They were so welcoming and accommodating.”

By Tuesday, the group was finally able to head north.

“It feels good to be home, I won’t lie, but it’s been an amazing trip and I would go again tomorrow,” said Harding.

Once back in Minnesota, each pet was able to secure a foster home. Their mission was a success, even if it was more eventful than expected.

“To think that these dogs weren’t going to have the chance that they have now is worth sleeping in the cold,” said Sahler.

Underdog Rescue is planning to convert a bus into their new animal transportation vehicle.