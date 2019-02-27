



Join WCCO-TV at the Twin Cities Auto Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Wednesday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the chance to become a contestant on “Survivor!”

The contestant search will take place at the Minneapolis Convention Center inside the Twin Cities Auto Show. Complimentary admission tickets will be given to contestants at the Survivor Registration table outside Hall C. All participants must check in at the registration table prior to entering the Auto Show. No purchase necessary.

Tell us why you want to be a contestant and you could be cast in an upcoming season of “Survivor!”

All contestants must be United States citizens and living in the United States. Contestants must be 18 years or older at the time of the application and meet these additional eligibility requirements.

WCCO has the right to close the registration line at any time to ensure everyone in line has the chance to tryout before 3 p.m.

Please review the eligibility requirements and download, sign and bring along the video release.

See you at the Twin Cities Auto Show!