Join Mickey and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, a brand-new adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts!   See your favorite characters including Moana, the stars of Cocoa, Elsa and many more at the Target Center!

    • Thursday, March 14 @ 7p
    • Friday, March 15 @ 10:30a & 7p
    • Saturday, March 16 @ 11a, 3p & 7p
    • Sunday, March 17 @ 1p & 5p

Buy tickets at: https://www.axs.com/series/7983/disney-on-ice-presents-mickey-s-search-party-tickets?skin=targetcenter&tags=AEGTARG_WMAINMSP010108AEG001

 

