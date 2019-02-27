Comments
Join Mickey and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, a brand-new adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts! See your favorite characters including Moana, the stars of Cocoa, Elsa and many more at the Target Center!
-
- Thursday, March 14 @ 7p
- Friday, March 15 @ 10:30a & 7p
- Saturday, March 16 @ 11a, 3p & 7p
- Sunday, March 17 @ 1p & 5p
Buy tickets at: https://www.axs.com/series/7983/disney-on-ice-presents-mickey-s-search-party-tickets?skin=targetcenter&tags=AEGTARG_WMAINMSP010108AEG001