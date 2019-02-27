ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers begin a series of controversial gun hearings at the Capitol Wednesday night.

The new House Democratic majority has made gun violence, and these bills, a top priority, but they know they’ll run into a road block in the Republican controlled Senate.

Ahead of the hearings, Minnesota gun safety groups converged on the State Capitol on the very first day lawmakers arrived.

The bills appear to have public support, following last year’s mass shooting at a Florida high school.

For the first time in years, Democratic State Rep. Dave Pinto’s gun bills will likely pass the Democratically controlled House.

“What has changed is the sense in the culture that enough is enough,” Pinto said.

The first bill requires uniform background checks for all gun transfers in Minnesota. The second allows police to temporarily seize the guns of a person who is an immediate danger to himself and others.

“This epidemic is unacceptable. These are steps we can take — reasonable steps — and we should be supporting them,”

Gun rights supporters remain strong at the Capitol.

They argue Minnesota gun laws are strong enough, and new laws hurt law-abiding citizens — not criminals who commit crimes.

“How are two people who are intent on committing a crime going to be impacted or slowed down at all by requiring them to have a background check? It just doesn’t make sense,” Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, said.

Wednesday night’s hearing comes hours after the U.S. House in Washington passed a bill requiring federal background checks on all gun sales.