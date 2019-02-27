MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in two different suburbs arrested a Twin Cities man for drunk driving twice within a seven-hour period.

The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says first took place in Plymouth at about 6 p.m. on Sunday. An officer pulled the man over on Interstate 494 and Carlson Parkway. Police arrested him and handed him over to a sober driver.

Flash forward to 12:40 a.m. Monday in Eden Prairie. Police say they pulled over the same man on Technology Drive.

He was booked into the Hennepin County jail. His identity has not been released.