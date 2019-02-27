Filed Under:Drunk Driving, Eden Prairie, Interstate 494, Local TV, Plymouth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in two different suburbs arrested a Twin Cities man for drunk driving twice within a seven-hour period.

The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says first took place in Plymouth at about 6 p.m. on Sunday. An officer pulled the man over on Interstate 494 and Carlson Parkway. Police arrested him and handed him over to a sober driver.

Flash forward to 12:40 a.m. Monday in Eden Prairie. Police say they pulled over the same man on Technology Drive.

He was booked into the Hennepin County jail. His identity has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.