Rochester


ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Gage Elementary School in Rochester released students early Wednesday after officials say parts of its roof are in danger of collapsing.

According to the Rochester Post Bulletin, students were released Wednesday morning. Engineers were reportedly concerned about the weight that was bearing on one portion of the school’s roof.

The school says the students are being let out as a precautionary measure as a structural engineer assesses the situation.

This story is developing. Stay with WCCO for updates.

