INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have exercised their option on coach Mike Zimmer’s contract for 2020.

General manager Rick Spielman made the announcement in Indianapolis at the NFL scouting combine. Zimmer said last month he’d have no problem working in the final year of his deal without an extension in place, but now he’ll have some security.

The Vikings have missed the postseason three out of five times while going 48-34-1, including the playoffs, under Zimmer, with NFC North titles in 2015 and 2017. They went 8-7-1 in 2018 after starting out as one of the Super Bowl favorites, and Zimmer fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo with three games remaining. Kevin Stefanski was promoted to replace DeFilippo, and the Vikings hired former Denver and Houston coach Gary Kubiak as an offensive adviser.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)