MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A favorite of dog lovers from across the Metro is returning to the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis on March 2nd for the 4th Annual Bow Wow Film Festival!
(credit: CBS)
The festival features 25 diverse short movies and animation made by both seasoned and young filmmakers.
It will benefit the local animal rescue non-profit organization, Wags and Whiskers.
