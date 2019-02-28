  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  A favorite of dog lovers from across the Metro is returning to the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis on March 2nd for the 4th Annual Bow Wow Film Festival!

The festival features 25 diverse short movies and animation made by both seasoned and young filmmakers.

It will benefit the local animal rescue non-profit organization, Wags and Whiskers.

To learn more, click here.

