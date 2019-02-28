



— School officials have dismissed students at Byron Middle School due to structural concerns of the building’s roof.

On Thursday morning, Byron Superintendent Dr. Joey Page released a note to parents.

“Each and every day, our first priority is to protect all students, staff, and guests from harm in our schools. Byron Middle School will dismiss at 9:30 as a result of structural concerns of the building’s roof,” Page said in a statement.

Busses began picking students up at 9:30 a.m. and student walkers were sent home at 9:30 a.m. Students being picked up will follow regular procedures.

Byron is located just west of Rochester, where another school, Gage Elementary School closed for similar reasons on Wednesday.

More information is expected, so check back for more.

https://twitter.com/ByronSup531/status/1101135517431812097