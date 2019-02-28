CLAREMONT, Minn. (WCCO) — The U.S. Postal Service said services at the Claremont Post Office would be suspended beginning Wednesday due to concerns over the structural safety of its roof.

In a statement, representatives from the post office say excessive snow is the reason behind the concern. A structural engineer is evaluating the building and will determine when it is safe to enter again.

Post Office Box delivery and retail services have been relocated to the Kasson Post Office. Claremont customers can collect their P.O. Box items there with a photo ID.

The post office says packages currently inside the Claremont building will not be retrievable until experts deem the building safe.

“The Postal Service will do everything possible to continue providing uninterrupted service to the community, while emphasizing the safety of our employees and customers as our first priority,” the statement read.

At this time, it is unknown when the Claremont office will resume services.