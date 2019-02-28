  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gophers Men's Basketball

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Amir Coffey tied a career high with 32 points and set one with 12 rebounds to lead Minnesota to a 62-50 victory over Northwestern on Thursday night.

Coffey gave the Golden Gophers (18-11, 8-10 Big Ten) the lift they needed after they dropped six of seven to jeopardize their NCAA Tournament hopes. They also snapped a six-game road losing streak.

Coffey matched a high for points he set against Nebraska in December and easily surpassed his previous best of seven rebounds. The 6-foot-8 junior made 12 of 19 shots overall and 3 of 6 3-pointers.

Last-place Northwestern (12-16, 3-14) has lost nine straight and is on its worst streak since dropping 10 in a row during the 2014-15 season.

Dererk Pardon had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Vic Law scored 13, but the Wildcats continued to close in on their second straight losing season since making the NCAA for the first time.

They hoped returning to a renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena after playing home games last season in Rosemont, Ill., would restore the buzz surrounding the program. But with three games left, they will go into the Big Ten Tournament with a losing record.

Coffey scored 15 in the first half as Minnesota grabbed a 32-20 halftime lead. But he was about the only one clicking for either team in the early going.

Coffey scored seven points during a 10-0 run, nailing a 3 from up top before Gabe Kalscheur buried one from the corner to make it 28-14 with 4:13 left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: Coffey will need some help with tough games left against No. 14 Purdue and No. 17 Maryland.

Northwestern: The Wildcats continue to sputter since beating Indiana at home on Jan. 22. They shot 34 percent overall and were 7 of 24 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Purdue on Tuesday.

Northwestern: Visits Illinois on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.