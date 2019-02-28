  • WCCO 4On Air

Falcon Heights, Falcon Heights City Council, Falcon Heights Fire Department, Lauderdale, Roseville, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Falcon Heights City Council voted in favor of terminating Fire Chief Rich Hinrichs Wednesday night in a closed-door meeting.

City officials announced the decision Thursday afternoon, citing Hinrichs’ job performance as “unsatisfactory, specifically related to violation of City policies including the ‘Respectful Work Place Policy.'”

Service from the Falcon Heights Fire Department, which also serves Lauderdale, will not be disrupted while the city works to find an interim chief. The department also has mutual aid agreements with St. Paul and Roseville.

The details of Hinrichs’ firing will be kept private due to the state’s data privacy laws, according to officials.

Comments
  1. Gregory Fritz says:
    February 28, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    BLM in Action

    Reply

