MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the 2017 shooting death of an Australian woman is scheduled to appear in court as attorneys for both sides argue several issues before trial.

Prosecutors have charged Mohamed Noor with second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot after she called 911 to report a possible assault.

Noor hasn’t entered a plea, but court documents indicate he’ll plead not guilty.

A Friday hearing will address several pretrial issues. Among them, prosecutors want to use Noor’s pretrial silence against him, and they want to submit evidence from a pre-employment psychological evaluation. Defense attorneys object. The defense also wants to sever the most serious murder charge from the other two counts in the case.

Noor’s trial begins April 1.

