



Following a month filled with weather-related school closures, a Minnesota state lawmaker is proposing legislation that would make it easier for schools to count snow days as regular instruction days and thereby meet state requirements.

The Star Tribune reports that Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) unveiled Wednesday her “Snow Day Relief Act,” which seeks to help school districts avoid funding shortages and penalties for failing to meet state instruction requirements in the wake of dangerous and disruptive winter weather.

Her bill would give school boards the option to vote to count snow days as regular instruction days, allowing the district to ensure funding and avoid scheduling makeup days, which can be disruptive to students and parents. Additionally, the bill contains language to increase the number of e-learning days.