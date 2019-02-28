



Following the snowiest February in Minnesota history, the first day of March will also bring snow to most of the state.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the snow system is expected to enter southwestern Minnesota early Friday morning and hit the Twin Cities toward the end of the morning commute.

The snow will cover most of the state by mid-day and tapper off into the afternoon and evening hours.

Snow totals will be highest in central Minnesota, in a line stretching from Marshall to the Twin Cities. Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches could accumulate.

Totals will be lower in southern Minnesota and north-central Minnesota. Just a dusting is expected in extreme northern Minnesota.

Following the snow will be an unusually cold weekend, with temperatures significantly lower than average.

The arctic blast will be the most bitter on Sunday, when the forecasted high is just 1 degree in the Twin Cities.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 35 degrees.