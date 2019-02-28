MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Owatonna are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. to a reported armed robbery at 494 St. Paul Place in Owatonna. There, a Pizza Hut delivery person told police that 10 to 15 minutes earlier, he was robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery to an apartment.

The victim said an unknown man approached him at the building, demanded money, and displayed a handgun covered by a dark towel. The victim said he could see the exposed barrel of the gun.

The victim said he complied and gave the suspect a bank bag with around $65 in cash, and the suspect then ran off.

A search of the area by law enforcement was unsuccessful in finding the suspect. No arrests have been made.

The victim described the suspect as an unknown race male wearing a black mask, blue windbreaker and darker pants. The suspect was also described as around 6-foot-2 and around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Christian Berg at 507-774-7220.