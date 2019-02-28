  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brookston man has been reported missing and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Robert “Bob” Rabbers was last seen Feb. 1 leaving his Brookston home. He was driving a gold 2004 Kia Sorento with Florida temporary dealer plate CIY4185, or possibly Minnesota plates ABD-197.

Robert “Bob” Rabbers (credit: CBS)

Attempts by his family and authorities to determine his whereabouts have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who has information about Rabbers’ disappearance is encouraged to call the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office at 218-336-4350.

