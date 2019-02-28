  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Deer Euthanized, Wisconsin DNR


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fawn rescued from a frozen front yard in Wisconsin needed to be euthanized due to its declining condition, according to the Wisconsin DNR.

On Tuesday night, Penny Price in Green Bay, Wisconsin says the fawn collapsed outside her window. She brought it inside and covered it in warm blankets.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources eventually came to pick up the deer and took it to a rehab center.

On Wednesday, the DNR said the deer was in bad shape and its condition was declining after being out in the elements so long. So, the deer was euthanized.

DNR said this is something that often happens with fawns is they are sometimes ill-prepared for winter due to the high deer population and the competition for food. The unusually cold climate we have been having is also a contributing factor.

