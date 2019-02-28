



It is going to be cold this weekend. If you have run out of things to do indoors, we found four events you might want to consider if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.

Food & Wine Experience

Raise your glass and celebrate the 25th annual Food & Wine Experience.

Take a culinary adventure with local and national wines and sample food from award-winning chefs and restaurants.

The Food and Wine Experience takes place Saturday and Sunday at Target Field.

Home & Garden Show

It’s the final weekend of the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show.

In addition to inspiring garden displays and impressive homes, guests can see Fixer Upper carpenter Clint Harp.

Get home improvement inspiration, project ideas, and expert advice at the Minneapolis Convention Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Beach Party At The Minnesota Zoo

Escape the cold and get a taste of the tropics at the Minnesota Zoo.

The Tropical Beach Party is a full day of family fun exploring an indoor rainforest teeming with wildlife, along with special activities each weekend.

Bring your pail or favorite sand toy and play in one of two big indoor sandboxes.

The Beach Party takes place through March 10.

Greenhouse Warm-Up

Finally, spend the cold weekend warming up inside Bachman’s greenhouses.

This weekend you can shop local goods at the Indoor Farmers Market.

The wide-ranging selection includes everything from fresh, locally grown produce to sweet treats, crafts, and gifts.

The market takes place this Saturday at the Maplewood location.