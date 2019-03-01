MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three men were injured early Friday morning inside St. Paul Academy‘s rental property in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood, said police.

At 5 a.m. officers responded to a call saying shots were fired on Juno Avenue after a group of males was asked to leave a house party, according to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

Once the police arrived, three young men — who were not the ones that were asked to leave — have sustained injuries. EMS took one man to Regions Hospital, and the other two men were in a private vehicle.

All three men have non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.

The police department is interviewing possible witnesses to find out what caused the shooting and who is responsible. So far there has been no arrest made yet, but all suspects are male.

Police asked if anyone knows any information to call 651-266-5650.

St. Paul Academy Head Of School Bryan Roberts wrote to families that police has said the incident is not putting the community in danger because it was an isolated incident.