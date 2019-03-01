  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Circle Pines, Interstate 35W

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic Interstate 35W in the north metro Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash happened along the highway near Lexington Avenue Northeast, which is in the Circle Pines area.

Few details were immediately available about the crash, but some reports suggested possibly 20-plus vehicles were involved in the crash.

MnDOT traffic cameras showed snowy road conditions in the area.

Stay with WCCO.com for further details.

