MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Good Samaritan thought they were potentially saving someone’s life in Jordan, Minnesota this week.

However, all they wound up doing was preventing a piece of advertising from getting exposed to the elements.

Jordan Police said on Thursday that they received a rescue call from someone looking to facilitate assistance for a “deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow.”

Officers who responded to the welfare check noted the figure, which a caller said was standing motionless, wearing no coat.

Investigating officers discovered the person in question was really a life-size cardboard cutout of Mike Lindell, the CEO for local company MyPillow.

“Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance,” the department said in a Facebook post.