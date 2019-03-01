



Public safety officials say there were 18 deaths on Minnesota roads during February.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released preliminary crash numbers Friday.

The most deadly types of crashes involved alcohol and motorists not wearing seat belts. Both types of crashes killed four people.

Although it was the snowiest February ever recorded in Minnesota history, none of the fatal crashes were directly linked to the weather.

The fatality numbers for this year are slightly lower than the numbers last year, when 19 people died on Minnesota roads.

DPS Details On February 2019 Road Fatalities:

– 11 victims were men, 7 were women.

– 2 were pedestrians.

– 2 people died in speed-related crashes.

– 4 people died in alcohol-related crashes.

– 4 people died who were unbelted.

– 1 person died in a distracted driving-related crash.

– 0 were bicyclists.