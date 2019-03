MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis fire officials say an estimated 5,400 gallons of nitric acid has been spilled on the city’s east side.

According to the fire department, the incident occurred at 3100 East Hennepin Avenue Friday morning.

Fire officials say the spill has been contained, but they are working with the MPCA and Public Works to mitigate product that got into storm drains.

Traffic is shut down in the area.

