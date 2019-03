Devon Glover – aka “The Sonnet Man” – passionately recites Shakespeare over hip-hop beats, reinventing the words of the famous Bard from 403 years ago for new generations worldwide, who are keen to discover one of the truly original rhymesayers in a new way.

From March 1-2, Glover will join the St. Paul dance theater company, Out on a Limb Dance Theater Company, in an exciting original production, “For the Love of Will,” at The O’Shaughnessy.

