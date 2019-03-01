



Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor’s silence following the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszcyzk Damond won’t be able to be used against him at his up-coming trial.

Noor, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2017 shooting, appeared in court Friday, when a judge refused prosecutors’ request to tell jurors that Noor refused a voluntary interview with investigators.

The judge said that Noor’s pretrial silence, as well as his psych evaluation results prior to joining Minneapolis police, were too subjective to be considered evidence in his trial, which is slated for April 1.

The judge said that if Noor testifies, the decision on his silence might be subject to change.

Noor pleaded not guilty Friday to the charges against him.