Twizzler is an 8-year-old Pitbull mix who has been waiting for quite some time to find a home. He is exceptionally sweet and loves to run around. An active family would be best and running or hiking would be awesome! He adapts quickly to new environments and is very easy going.

Twizzler does prefer to be an only dog because he thinks he’s very special.

Check out more at the Animal Humane Society.