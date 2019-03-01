  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Minneapolis, Minneapolis City Council, Upper Harbor Terminal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plans for a park and concert venue along the Mississippi River have been given the green light.

The massive $200 million Upper Harbor Terminal project will make use of the former port of Minneapolis industrial site north of downtown.

The proposal calls for retail, affordable housing, a hotel and performing arts center.

On Friday, the city council heard from members of the Northside community, who said they were left out of the original plan.

“I think this has been another example of a top-down development project, and we want a grassroots project,” community member Catherine Fleming said. “We want to make sure the residents get to own the land. We don’t want the developers to own the land. And we want to make sure there’s a benefit to the community.”

The council approved the proposal. It’s on track for a groundbreaking next year.

