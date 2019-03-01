



While March marks the start of meteorological spring, more snow is coming Friday to much of southern Minnesota, and some communities could see up to 5 inches of snow accumulate.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties in southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. The advisory is slated to last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the snow system moved into southwestern Minnesota early Friday morning and is tracking to hit the Twin Cities after the morning commute.

Snow is expected to fall steadily through the late morning and early afternoon hours before tapering off in the evening.

Snow totals are expected to be between 2 to 4 inches, and Brickman says some communities could see up to 5 inches accumulate.

Following the snow will be an unusually frigid weekend. Temperatures Sunday will struggle to climb above zero, and wind chills are expected to be well into the double digits.

To put that cold in perspective, the average high for this time of year is 35 degrees in the Twin Cities .

So, is a warm-up coming soon? No, not in early March.

According to Brickman, the next two weeks look to be under a deep freeze, so don’t expect much of this snowpack to melt during the first half of the month.