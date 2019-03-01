Filed Under:National Day Of Unplugging


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people across the country will be taking a break from technology Friday evening.

It’s part of the National Day Of Unplugging, where people are encouraged to ditch their electronic devices and connect with those around them.

The goal is to enjoy a day uninterrupted by phones, tablets, computers and other electronic devices. It also encourages people to go outdoors and enjoy the places around them.

It officially begins at sundown Friday and ends at sundown Saturday.

You can take a pledge at NationalDayOfUnplugging.com.

