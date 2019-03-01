  • WCCO 4On Air

Robert Ivers, West Fargo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening to kill a federal judge in Minnesota.

Sixty-five-year-old Robert Ivers of West Fargo was sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors say Ivers made the threats after a civil bench trial in 2017 in which the judge ruled against him. He sent her threatening letters and he called a court employee to say he was crazy angry. Prosecutors say he described himself as a “walking bomb.”

In November 2017 he tried to file another lawsuit similar to the one he lost. When two volunteer lawyers told him he didn’t have a legal claim, he became angry and made threatening statements. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Court records show Ivers’ initial lawsuit was a breach of contract case against an insurance company.

