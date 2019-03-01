MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 76-year-old woman has died after she was assaulted Saturday inside her home in South Bend Township.

Just before 11 p.m., Blue Earth County dispatch received a call of a person fleeing the Union Street residence of an elderly woman. A short time later, Evelyn Adams called 911 to report she had been physically assaulted.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect took measures to conceal his identity and fled the scene on foot before authorities arrived. The suspect is believed to be associated with an SUV seen leaving the area by a witness.

The Minnesota BCA is assisting the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blue Earth County dispatch at 507-304-4863.